Gexan 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,120.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $15,799.31 and approximately $1,120.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00788807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030066 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00173625 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00160139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan's official website is gexan.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

