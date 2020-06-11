Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €12.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($13.60) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($20.67) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($21.69) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.25 ($18.26).

AOX stock opened at €13.60 ($15.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.48. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.12).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

