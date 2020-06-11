Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €102.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.70 ($104.16).

EPA DG opened at €85.80 ($96.40) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.00. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

