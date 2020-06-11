Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $213.52 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $205.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

