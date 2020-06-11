Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.50

Shares of Goldstone Resources Ltd (LON:GRL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04), with a volume of 170059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.97 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.15.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited is engaged in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. The Company operates through two segments: exploration and corporate. Its exploration segment includes Homase and Akrokerri licenses (Ghana), the Manso Amenfi license (Ghana), the Sangola license (Senegal), the Oyem license (Gabon) and the Ngoutou license (Gabon).

