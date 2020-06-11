Greggs (LON:GRG) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRG. Peel Hunt lowered Greggs to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital lowered Greggs to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Greggs to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,860 ($23.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greggs in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,375 ($30.23) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,076.43 ($26.43).

GRG traded down GBX 46.49 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,684 ($21.43). The stock had a trading volume of 450,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,999.12. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,550 ($32.46).

In other news, insider Richard Hutton purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £1,363.83 ($1,735.82). Also, insider Roger Whiteside purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,503 ($19.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.60 ($2,295.53). Insiders acquired a total of 11,540 shares of company stock worth $18,194,582 in the last three months.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

