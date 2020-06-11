Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of GES opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $879.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

