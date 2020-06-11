Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.