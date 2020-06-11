Harbor Spring Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 4.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $39,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $44.66 on Wednesday, hitting $1,733.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,526.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,714.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

