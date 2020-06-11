HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HDS opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.