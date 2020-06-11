Healius (ASX:HLS) Stock Price Down 2%

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.32 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.39 ($1.70), 2,327,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.44 ($1.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66.

About Healius (ASX:HLS)

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

