Herc (NYSE:HRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 14,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $997.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Herc’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

