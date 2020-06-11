Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after acquiring an additional 174,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,378. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

