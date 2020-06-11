Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

NYSE HON traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 207,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,577. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

