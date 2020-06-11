Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the May 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

