Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.68% of Humana worth $696,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $20.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.45. 42,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,169. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.89.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

