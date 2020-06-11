ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $87.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,636,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 6,084.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $4.63 on Monday, reaching $61.95. 3,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.57 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

