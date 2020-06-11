IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

IDXX traded down $20.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.57. The company had a trading volume of 329,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.00. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $324.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

