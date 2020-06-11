Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $508,876.84 and approximately $81,134.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.01954129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00176242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00116053 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.