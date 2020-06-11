Insider Buying: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) President Buys $614,450.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) President John Redmond bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ALGT opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
