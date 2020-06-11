Insider Buying: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) President Buys $614,450.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) President John Redmond bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 137,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 125,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 92,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.