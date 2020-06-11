Insider Buying: Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Insider Buys £300 in Stock

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £300 ($381.83).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.65. Grainger PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.35).

Get Grainger alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 285 ($3.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.83 ($3.89).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.