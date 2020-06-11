Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Director Sells C$354,039.55 in Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Director Jason Ronald Bradley Dyck sold 9,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.16, for a total transaction of C$354,039.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,376,413.09.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$19.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.49. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

