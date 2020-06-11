Insider Selling: MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) VP Sells $1,188,540.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.09. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,109.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $54,899,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 130,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.