Insider Selling: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Sells C$24,910.00 in Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Shenoor Jadavji sold 5,300 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$24,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,412.

Shenoor Jadavji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Shenoor Jadavji sold 4,560 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$22,526.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Shenoor Jadavji sold 36,900 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$166,419.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Shenoor Jadavji sold 19,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$82,270.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shenoor Jadavji sold 10,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.80 to C$5.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

