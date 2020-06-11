InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.69. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 532,641 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.78% of InspireMD worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

