Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 845,366 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $105,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,922,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,918. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

