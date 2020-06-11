InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their market perform rating on shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $104.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDCC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $66.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

