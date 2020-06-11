InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives Buy Rating from Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.67.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $66.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $24,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $3,798,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

