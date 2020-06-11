Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,233.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ ITIC traded down $10.08 on Thursday, hitting $128.92. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The stock has a market cap of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

