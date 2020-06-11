Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 277.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

