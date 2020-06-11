Iteris’ (ITI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ITI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Iteris from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.70.

ITI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 6,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,574,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 357,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 133,673 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 40.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 218,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

