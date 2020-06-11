Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Iteris from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

