James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRVR. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

