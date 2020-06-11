Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €8.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($9.89) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.65) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.05 ($9.04).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.