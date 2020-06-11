Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Position Reduced by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,350 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 594,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 107,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

