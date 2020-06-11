Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $5.80. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 174,629 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JFIN. ValuEngine upgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.65.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.