Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,361 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $102,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 786,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,195. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

