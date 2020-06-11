JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €14.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.30 ($13.82) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.27) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.13 ($15.87).

ORA traded down €0.48 ($0.54) on Wednesday, reaching €10.38 ($11.66). 10,298,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.21. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($17.75).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

