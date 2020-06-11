JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €149.56 ($168.05).

Shares of DB1 opened at €152.80 ($171.69) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €140.81. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 52 week high of €158.90 ($178.54). The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

