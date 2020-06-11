Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

