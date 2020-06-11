KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.94. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in KB Home by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in KB Home by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

