KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.
Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.94. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in KB Home by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in KB Home by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.