Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.56.

KXS traded down C$1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$176.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,013. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$75.15 and a 52 week high of C$181.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$157.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 217.81.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

