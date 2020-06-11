Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Position Lowered by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,647,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,381,245 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 7.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $398,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $402,735,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 596,864 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,734,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558,113. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.