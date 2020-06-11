Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

KL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 88,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

