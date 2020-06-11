Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 15.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares were down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 10,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 838,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. C Fan bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 326,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

