L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Sandbar Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,850 shares during the period. L3Harris comprises approximately 3.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.80.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.