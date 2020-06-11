Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Set at C$28.00 by TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been assigned a C$28.00 price target by TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,340. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$36.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

