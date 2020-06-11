Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.66.

LADR traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 2,025,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

