LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CERC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Cerecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerecor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.88. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cerecor Inc. sold 92,777 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $143,804.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,805,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,199,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 1,981,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06. Insiders bought a total of 4,147,876 shares of company stock worth $9,958,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

