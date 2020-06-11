Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 50 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 44 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 48.82.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

